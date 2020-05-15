The Patagonia Union High School tennis team had its 2020 season cut short, but several Lobos still managed to earn accolades from Sports360AZ.com.
Chesed Chap was an All-Academic Girls First Team selection, and her teammates Karina Norton and Hannah Young were honorable mentions. On the boys side, Nick Dekhtyar, Liam Young and Asa Sedam were named to the All-Academic First Team, and Sean Fleder and Jesus Guzman were honorable mentions.
In the two matches the Lobos were able to play before the season ended, they lost to The Gregory School on March 4, then rebounded the next day for a pair of wins over Valley Union – 5-2 for the boys and 4-3 for the girls. The teams were coached by Todd Bowden.