The Rio Rico Hawks couldn’t catch up to the Walden Grove on Wednesday as they fell 12-5 to the Red Wolves in a high school baseball matchup at RRHS.
Walden Grove scored first on a two-run error in the top of the second inning. A double by Daniel Novelo with one out made it 3-0. But Rio Rico escaped further damage when first baseman Diego Garayzar fielded a ground ball, stepped on first for one out and threw to third baseman Gerardo Alcantar, who tagged out Novelo to complete the double play.
The Hawks had a golden opportunity in the bottom of the third inning. Rafael Echeverria led off with a walk and Alcantar followed with a single. The next batter, Jose Valle, bunted toward the third baseman, and when the throw to first pulled the fielder off the bag, Valle was safe and Rio Rico had loaded the bases with nobody out.
Red Wolves pitcher Damian Lorta responded by retiring the next two batters on a pop out and strike out. A wild pitch to the following hitter allowed Echeverria to score the first Rio Rico run of the game. But right fielder Parker Witt made a running catch in foul ground in right field to end the threat with Walden Grove leading 3-1.
In the top of the fourth, Guillermo Metzler hit a three-run home run to stretch the Red Wolves’ lead to 6-1.
Rio Rico loaded the bases again in the fifth on singles by Alcantar and Valle and a walk to Garayzar. After a strikeout, Jesse Octavio-Callejo singled home Alcantar. An error on the next play made the score 6-3, but a pickoff at third ended the inning.
Walden Grove put the game away with four runs in the top of the sixth and two more in the top of the seventh.
A leadoff triple by Alcantar set the stage for a two-run Hawks rally in the bottom of the seventh, but it was too little, too late, and Walden Grove held on to win.
Alcantar was 3-for-3 with two runs and Valle was 2-for-4 to lead the Hawks offense. Echeverria was the losing pitcher, allowing six runs (four earned) on three hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings pitched. He struck out two batters.
Rio Rico, now 5-2 in the regular season, plays next on Monday at Amphitheater in Tucson.