The Rio Rico Hawks couldn’t catch up to the Walden Grove on Wednesday as they fell 12-5 to the Red Wolves in a high school baseball matchup at RRHS.

Walden Grove scored first on a two-run error in the top of the second inning. A double by Daniel Novelo with one out made it 3-0. But Rio Rico escaped further damage when first baseman Diego Garayzar fielded a ground ball, stepped on first for one out and threw to third baseman Gerardo Alcantar, who tagged out Novelo to complete the double play.



