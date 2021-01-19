Earlier this month, the Arizona Interscholastic Association voted to cancel the winter high school sports season due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. That move affected boys and girls basketball, soccer, wrestling and the spirit lines.
Only four days later, the AIA decided to reverse that decision and move froward with winter sports, allowing districts and schools to make their own decisions.
That also left the state’s winter sports referees and officials to decide whether they wanted to return to action.
At least two local basketball referees say they opted in and have been assigned games for the month of January. However, as high numbers of new COVID-19 infections continue, they both expressed uncertainty as to whether there will actually be any sporting events in the local area this season.
“I’m still not 100 percent sure games will happen. If they do, I’m glad they will. But if they don’t, then I won’t be surprised,” said Carlos Jimenez, who has been refereeing scholastic basketball games for about 15 years, during a phone interview last Friday.
Jimenez, 56, added that the safety measures that the AIA put in place for the winter season – which include the requirement that athletes wear masks at all times – made him feel comfortable about heading back to the basketball court.
“I don’t see that being any different than being out and about, going to a store,” he said. “The contact that I’m going to have with the student athletes is going to be, if anything, minimal so I’m comfortable going back if the season still goes.”
Jimenez added that, as a law enforcement officer with the Nogales Police Department, he had already received the first dose of the vaccine for COVID-19. However, he said his vaccination didn’t play a role in his decision to sign up as a referee for the winter season.
“I guess I feel a little better now that I have it, but I wasn’t really thinking, ‘Oh, if I don’t get the shot, I’m not going to do it,’” he said.
Jesus “Bibby” Bolivar, 64, who has been refereeing games in the local area for about 25 years now, said he also felt comfortable returning to the court and was hopeful that the season would actually go on as planned.
He said he feels confident that getting his flu and pneumonia shots as precautions, as well as following all CDC guidelines, will help keep him and everyone else safe.
Bolivar officiated girls volleyball games last fall, and said he was relieved that everyone appeared to be on the same page in terms of following safety protocols.
He recalled that custodians regularly cleaned and disinfected affected areas; spectators were limited to two per player and maintained a safe distance from each other; and the games no longer involved a coin-toss or high-fiving.
Still, he said he hopes that everyone involved will be honest about any symptoms they may have.
“We just have to trust each other and speak the truth if you got it,” Bolivar said. “We need to strive to work together.”
Mainly, both Bolivar and Jimenez lamented what the cancellation of games would mean for the local student athletes.
“I love what I do here… They want to participate and hopefully we can return to all our normal things we used to do,” Bolivar said.
Officials at Nogales High School and Patagonia Union High School have stated their intentions to participate in winter sports, and school district leaders were considering the options for Rio Rico High School as of last week.
“They only have so many years of school to go participate, and not only in sports, but other things like band, the spirit line,” Jimenez said. “Hopefully some of that can happen this year, at least for the end of their school year.”
As of Monday afternoon, Jimenez’s first assigned basketball game – Nogales vs. Sunnyside High School – was still scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26.