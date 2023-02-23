Regional recognitions for Santa Cruz County soccer players Nogales International Feb 23, 2023 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A long list of soccer players from Nogales and Rio Rico high schools made the cut when the Arizona Interscholastic Association revealed its all-region recognitions for the 2022-23 season.Benjamin Ley-Shipley of NHS was named the boys Defensive Player of the Year in the 5A Conference Sonoran Region, and was also a first-team all-region selection.Ley-Shipley was joined on the first team by fellow Apaches Alek Peral, a forward, and Kenneth Osuna, a midfielder. Adrian Romero, another midfielder, was a second-team choice.The all-5A Sonoran Region girls first team included Nogales forward Carolina Renteria. Midfielder Alexia Leon was chosen for the second team.Honorable mention performers from Nogales High were forward Gabriela Aguayo, goalkeeper Yesenia Ahumada, and defenders Sonia Guerrero and Paulette Piña.In the 4A Conference Gila Region, the Rio Rico High School boys placed three members on the all-region first team.They were defender Uriel Rivas, forward Jamil Giron and midfielder Atxel Medrano.RRHS Hawks picked for the boys all-region second team were Daniel Alvarez, a defender, and Diego Hernandez, a midfielder. Diego Olivas was an all-region honorable mention.On the girls side, RRHS forward Krista Nieblas was a first-team all-Gila Region honoree.Four of her teammates were named to the second team: Defender Ariann Tapia, forward Ximenna Perez, goalkeeper Nicolette Bojorquez and midfielder Tanzanite Carrasco.In addition, four more Hawks received honorable mention: Jessie Lou Hobbs, Victoria Jaramillo, Stephany Lopez and Kassandra Perez. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Soccer (us) Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition 2.24.23 2 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories DPS identifies victims of fatal crash on SR 82 Wreck on SR 82 leaves four dead; five killed in crash in Sonora DPS stops tractor-trailer carrying large drug load Authorities add charges, two more alleged victims in Kelly case Prosecutors say rancher ambushed unarmed migrants, shot man in back Kino Springs man says he’s wrongfully accused of murder, wants out of jail UA to sell historic Castro House Briefs: Rio Rican hurt in car crash on Interstate 19 Callers harass county employees over Kelly case Kino Springs man accused of first-degree murder Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit