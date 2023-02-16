Young athletes from the local area are headed to Flagstaff this weekend to compete in the 31st Annual Indoor Classic hosted by USA Track and Field at the NAU Skydome.

The competitors are members of the Rich River Athletics Club (RRAC), a Santa Cruz County organization that opened a winter track team to students in fourth, fifth and sixth grade for the first time this season. Twenty-four athletes took advantage of the opportunity and practiced twice a week for six weeks.



