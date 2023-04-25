The Rio Rico High School baseball and softball teams are set to host 4A Conference state tournament play-in games on Wednesday.

The No. 9-ranked RRHS Hawks baseball team (11-7) will take on No. 24 Arcadia of Phoenix (6-11), while the No. 11-ranked Rio Rico softball team (9-8) will play No. 22 Marcos De Niza of Tempe (11-7).



