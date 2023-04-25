Rio Rico baseball, softball teams to host play-in games Wednesday Nogales International Apr 25, 2023 Apr 25, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Rafael Echeverria of Rio Rico connects with a pitch during a game on April 17. Photo by Jonathan Clark Kiana Garcilazo crosses the plate with a run against Nogales on Feb. 28. Photo by Jonathan Clark The Rio Rico bench watches the action unfold on April 17 against Mica Mountain. Photo by Jonathan Clark Kazandra Navarro delivers a pitch against Nogales on Feb. 28. Photo by Jonathan Clark Diego Garayzar watches a pitch come in on April 17 against Mica Mountain. Ailani Rodriguez at bat for Rio Rico on Feb. 28. Photo by Jonathan Clark Uriel Quintero flips the ball to first for the out against Mica Mountain. Photo by Jonathan Clark Samantha Alcantar scoops up a grounder during Rio Rico’s game with Nogales on Feb. 28. Photo by Jonathan Clark Rio Rico shortstop Jesus Rodriguez leaps high for a throw on April 17 against Mica Mountain. Annika Padilla throws to first for the out after fielding a grounder at second base during the Hawks’ Feb. 28 game with Nogales. Photo by Jonathan Clark Raul Quijada pitches for Rio Rico against Mica Mountain on April 17. Photo by Jonathan Clark Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rio Rico High School baseball and softball teams are set to host 4A Conference state tournament play-in games on Wednesday.The No. 9-ranked RRHS Hawks baseball team (11-7) will take on No. 24 Arcadia of Phoenix (6-11), while the No. 11-ranked Rio Rico softball team (9-8) will play No. 22 Marcos De Niza of Tempe (11-7).The baseball game is set to begin at 4 p.m., followed by softball at 6 p.m.The winners of each game advance to the 16-team 4A state tournament, which begins Saturday, April 29. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Softball Games And Toys Mathematics Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition NI 4.25.23 22 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Panousopoulos indicted in assessor bribery scheme Man who had local conviction set aside gets 14 years in Alaska Questions remain in wake of NPD shooting Wrong-way driver causes crash after fleeing stop in SCC Nogales police fatally shoot man during parking lot confrontation Mingus Festival set for Saturday in Nogales Local truck driver is a state champ Former city manager hired in Parker, Ariz. Candidates hope to be crowned fiesta queen Police chief takes stint as acting city manager Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit