The Rio Rico Hawks took a quick 1-0 lead in the seventh minute of Thursday’s boys high school soccer game at RRHS. But the Mountain View Mountain Lions held them scoreless for the next 73-plus minutes, scoring two goals of their own in the meantime to win 2-1.

The Hawks’ goal came when Efrain Bencomo blasted a shot from the right side. The Mountain View goalkeeper went to the ground to make the save, but couldn't maintain control of the ball. Jamil Giron swooped in for the rebound and put the ball into the net.



