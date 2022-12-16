The Rio Rico Hawks took a quick 1-0 lead in the seventh minute of Thursday’s boys high school soccer game at RRHS. But the Mountain View Mountain Lions held them scoreless for the next 73-plus minutes, scoring two goals of their own in the meantime to win 2-1.
The Hawks’ goal came when Efrain Bencomo blasted a shot from the right side. The Mountain View goalkeeper went to the ground to make the save, but couldn't maintain control of the ball. Jamil Giron swooped in for the rebound and put the ball into the net.
The score remained 1-0 at halftime, but Mountain View tied it up in the second minute of the second half.
The Hawks had several opportunities to go back in front, including a shot by Atxel Medrano that the Mountain Lions' keeper stopped with a diving save with 33:10 left in the contest. Eight minutes later, Medrano passed to Giron on the right side on a break, but the opposing keeper again made a diving save.
A Mountain View player picked up his second yellow card and was sent off with 21:55 remaining, giving Rio Rico a one-man advantage on the field.
A half-minute later, the Mountain View goalkeeper came out to challenge Medrano on the right side. Medrano maintained control, but the keeper still managed to deflect his shot. The Hawks' David Ramirez ended up with the ball with the keeper still away from the net. But a Mountain View defender manager to stop his shot at the mouth of the goal and diffuse the threat.
Then, with 7:47 left, the Mountain Lions netted the go-ahead goal.
Rio Rico had a good opportunity to tie the score on a free kick just outside the box with 6:03 left, but the shot sailed a little high.
The loss evened Rio Rico's regular-season record at 2-2. They'll play next at 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, when they host Sahuaro.