A goal scored early in the second half was all the Rio Rico Hawks needed to secure their first boys soccer win of the season last Thursday against the Sabino High School Sabercats.
The decisive goal came off the foot of Hawk senior Jacob Estrada, and started with a corner kick.
“We have a tactic where I come to the bench to talk to the coach – it’s kind of like a trick play,” he explained after the game. “We practice this: We get the ball from the corner to the middle area, I cut inside and I take a shot.”
In this case, he blasted the ball toward the left side of the goal, past the diving Sabino goalie and into the net, breaking a scoreless tie in the ninth minute of the second half.
“I felt confident in the shot,” Estrada said.
Jose Ortiz Carter netted what looked to be an insurance goal for Rio Rico with 3:09 left in the game, but it was called off due to a penalty.
In the end it didn’t matter, as the Hawk defense kept Sabino at bay, and goalkeeper Alejandro Flores made a diving save with 35 seconds remaining to preserve the 1-0 shutout.
“It was a pretty tight game. I felt like we could have done way better, but the result is what came out and we’re going to keep moving up from this,” Estrada said,
The Hawks started the regular season with two shutout losses on the road, but started moving in the right direction last Wednesday when they played Flowing Wells to a 2-2 tie. The win over Sabino the next night gave new RRHS head coach Savannah Hobbs the first win of her career.
“It feels amazing. I’m ecstatic, I’m super excited,” Hobbs said of her landmark win.
As for the keys to the Hawk’s success in the game, she said: “Coming together as a team, knowing that we have the goal of trying to get to state. Just having that one dream come together, where we’re trying to fight for our future. I know they’re trying to fight to get to state as a team that doesn’t make it very often, and I’m trying to fight for them to succeed as a first-time coach.”
The Hawks are off for Christmas break and will return to competitive actin on Jan. 6 when they host Pueblo High School starting at 6 p.m.