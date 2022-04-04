The Rio Rico Hawks outslugged the Walden Grove Red Wolves on Friday, winning their 4A Conference Gila Region softball matchup 18-9 at RRHS.
Walden Grove took a quick 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double by Alexis Velasquez and back-to-back home runs by Patricia Mejia and Victoria Palacios.
The Hawks answered with four runs in the bottom of the first – two coming on a home run by Ailani Rodriguez.
Walden Grove scored once in the second to go up 5-4, but Kiana Garcilazo hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to put Rio Rico in front for good. The Hawks scored three more times that inning to stretch the lead to 9-5.
They tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the fourth, including a three-run homer by Kazandra Navarro.
After Walden Grove scored three runs in the top of the fifth, Savannah Bustmante and Navarro hit RBI singles in the bottom of the frame for the Hawks. The Red Wolves put one more run on the board in the sixth, and the Hawks answered with two, thanks to RBI hits from Aracely Jacobo and Garcilazo.
With the score 18-9, Rio Rico kept Walden Grove scoreless in the seventh to seal the victory.
Garcilazo earned the win by pitching all seven innings for Rio Rico. She struck out seven, walked six (one intentionally) and hit a batter while allowing nine hits.
Rio Rico improved to 5-8 overall and 2-2 in the Gila Region with the win. The Hawks next play on April 6, when they host Palo Verde starting at 4 p.m.