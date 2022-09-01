Purchase Access

The Rio Rico High School boys golf team beat the Crismon Rattlers 190 to 230 on Tuesday at the Tubac Golf Resort, raising their season record to 3-1.

The Hawks were led by freshman Nicolas Castro with a score of 38. He shot par on seven of the nine holes and bogeyed the other two.



