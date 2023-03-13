The Rio Rico Hawks boys varsity volleyball team lost 3-0 to Flowing Wells on Friday. But that really wasn’t the story.
The real story was that the Hawks have a boys volleyball team for the first time in school history. And Friday evening’s contest with the Flowing Wells Caballeros was their first-ever match played at home.
Rio Rico started out strong, going up 4-2 in the first set on a kill by Marlo Rodriguez. With Francisco Mireles serving, the Hawks ran the lead to 6-2. A few plays later, a well-placed shot by Jose Vasquez brought the lead to 8-4.
Two points with Francisco Pacheco serving had Rio Rico in front 11-7. But the Caballeros began to battle back. After the score was tied at 12, Flowing Wells took command and led the rest of the way, eventually taking the set 25-18.
After the Hawks jumped in front 2-1 in the second set, the Caballeros again gained the upper hand and led 23-15. Rio Rico gained some brief momentum after a timeout and closed the gap to 23-19 on a kill by Mireles. But a net serve on the Hawks followed by an ace from the Flowing Wells server closed out the set at 25-19.
The third set saw Flowing Wells take a commanding 19-4 lead. Back-to-back kills by Mireles and Rodriguez briefly stemmed the tide, and the Hawks gained a couple more points with Jorge Solis serving to cut the deficit to 21-9. But it was too little, too late and the Caballeros closed out the match with a 25-12 win.
Rio Rico’s record fell to 0-2 with the loss – they lost in straight sets on March 9 at Sahuaro, 25-9, 25-16 and 25-16.
Their next matches are at tournaments: the TUSD boys Volleyball Invitational on March 17-18 in Tucson and the View Invitational March 24-25 at Marana. As of Monday, they had home matches scheduled March 28 against Palo Verde (5 p.m.), April 6 vs. Cactus Shadows (5:30 p.m.), April 14 vs. Mica Mountain (5:30 p.m.) and April 20 vs. Canyon del Oro (5 p.m.).
The Hawks also have a boys junior varsity squad, and they lost a tight match with Flowing Wells on Friday, 2-1.
The RRHS teams are coached by Haylee Cluff and Alexis Bermudez.