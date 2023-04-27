Down a run heading into their last at-bat on Wednesday, the Rio Rico Hawks baseball team rallied for a walk-off 8-7 win over the Arcadia High School Titans of Phoenix, earning a spot in the 4A Conference state tournament in the process.
The Hawks’ comeback began in the bottom of the sixth inning with Rio Rico down 7-4. Three straight singles by Jesse Octavio-Callejo, Jesus Rodriguez and Raul Quijada loaded the bases, and Gerardo Alcantar drove home two with a double to right.
After RRHS pitcher Diego Garayzar held the Titans scoreless in the top of the seventh, Eduardo Madrid led off the bottom of the frame with a line drive single to left. Uriel Quintero then laid down a bunt up the third base line that the Titans pitcher couldn’t field cleanly – and that Quintero might have beaten out even if he had.
Octavio-Callejo followed with a single off the pitcher’s leg – his fourth hit of the game – to load the bases with nobody out. A wild pitch then allowed Madrid to score the tying run.
The next batter, Rodriguez, hit an infield grounder and Quintero beat the fielder’s throw to the plate with a head-first slide, giving the Hawks the victory and setting off a wild celebration.
Rio Rico used five pitchers in the game, with Garayzar picking up the win for his one inning of work. Quintero was also effective in relief, throwing three innings of one-run ball. Rudy Garavito came on in the top of the third after Arcadia had scored four runs and got the final out of the inning.
Wednesday’s game was a play-in contest between No. 9 Rio Rico and No. 24 Arcadia to see who would advance to the 16-team 4A Conference tournament. Now the Hawks will travel to Prescott Valley on Saturday to take on the No. 8-seeded Bradshaw Mountain Bears.
The winner of that game will advance to the quarterfinal round on Monday.