Down a run heading into their last at-bat on Wednesday, the Rio Rico Hawks baseball team rallied for a walk-off 8-7 win over the Arcadia High School Titans of Phoenix, earning a spot in the 4A Conference state tournament in the process.

The Hawks’ comeback began in the bottom of the sixth inning with Rio Rico down 7-4. Three straight singles by Jesse Octavio-Callejo, Jesus Rodriguez and Raul Quijada loaded the bases, and Gerardo Alcantar drove home two with a double to right.



