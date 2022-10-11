More than 330 runners from 20 different schools raced around the 3.1-mile cross country course at Rio Rico High School on Saturday as part of the Rio Rico Rattler.

Two local runners earned Top 10 finishes in the boys varsity race: Jorge Trujillo-Lira, a RRHS senior who came in second in a field of 123 competitors with a time of 17:01.2; and Jorge Felix, a junior at Nogales High School who ran the course in 17:36.6, good for eighth place.



Tags

Load comments