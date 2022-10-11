More than 330 runners from 20 different schools raced around the 3.1-mile cross country course at Rio Rico High School on Saturday as part of the Rio Rico Rattler.
Two local runners earned Top 10 finishes in the boys varsity race: Jorge Trujillo-Lira, a RRHS senior who came in second in a field of 123 competitors with a time of 17:01.2; and Jorge Felix, a junior at Nogales High School who ran the course in 17:36.6, good for eighth place.
The NHS boys team was fourth among 19 qualifying teams in the varsity race, while the RRHS boys finished 11th.
The top local runners in the girls varsity race were Isabella Bravo, a Rio Rico freshman who finished 15th among 93 total runners with a time of 22:05.2; and NHS junior Mia Barraza, who was 29th at 23:11.1.
Top 25 finishers in the boys varsity race included junior Jose Hernandez of Rio Rico (22nd, 18:22.2) and sophomore Joel Martinez-Peralta of Nogales (25th, 18:28.6). Javier Martinez Peralta, a junior at NHS, was one position back, finishing 26th (18:36.7).
Freshman Suzette Trujillo of Rio Rico had a strong performance in the girls varsity race, coming in 36th with a time of 23:28.6.
The NHS girls were ninth among the 10 teams competing in the girls varsity race. RRHS did not field enough runners to qualify as a team.
Myles Floyd of Pusch Ridge Christian Academy was the individual winner of the boys varsity race with a time of 16:31.7. Alex Montano of Salpointe Catholic High School was the top girls runner with a time of 20:41.4. Salpointe and Ironwood Ridge tied for first place in the girls varsity team competition, and Ironwood Ridge was the winning boys team.
The Rio Rico Rattler is now in its sixth year at RRHS and its 18th year overall, having previously been held at Marana High School where it was called the Rattler Invitational. RRHS will next host the Southern Sectiom qualifiers for the Division II, III and IV state championship meets on Wednesday, Nov. 2, starting at 2 p.m.