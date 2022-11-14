Jorge Trujillo

Rio Rico senior Jorge Trujillo, seen here at the sectional qualifier earlier this month, finished third at the Division III state cross country meet in Phoenix.

 File photo by Jonathan Clark

Jorge Trujillo wrapped up his Rio Rico High School cross country career on Saturday by finishing third among 210 runners in the Division III boys state championship meet in Phoenix.

The Hawk senior ran the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 16:02.8, crossing the finish line just 7.7 seconds back of the winner from Ganado High School. Trujillo improved on his time in the 2021 championship race, when he ran the same course in 16:25.2 and finished second, only five seconds behind the winner.

Isabella Bravo

Rio Rico freshman Isabella Bravo, seen here running at a home meet in October, finished 25th at the Division III state cross country meet in Phoenix.
Nogales XC

Nogales High School runners at the state championship race on Saturday. Standing, from left: Jose Coronado, Santiago Aguilar, Brianna Morgan, Alec Guerra, Joel Martinez-Peralta, David Felix Javier Martinez Peralta, Alexandra Maldonado and Mia Barraza. Front: Jorge Fuentes.


Tags

Load comments