Nogales High School runners at the state championship race on Saturday. Standing, from left: Jose Coronado, Santiago Aguilar, Brianna Morgan, Alec Guerra, Joel Martinez-Peralta, David Felix Javier Martinez Peralta, Alexandra Maldonado and Mia Barraza. Front: Jorge Fuentes.
Jorge Trujillo wrapped up his Rio Rico High School cross country career on Saturday by finishing third among 210 runners in the Division III boys state championship meet in Phoenix.
The Hawk senior ran the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) course in 16:02.8, crossing the finish line just 7.7 seconds back of the winner from Ganado High School. Trujillo improved on his time in the 2021 championship race, when he ran the same course in 16:25.2 and finished second, only five seconds behind the winner.
The next-highest-finishing local runner on Saturday was Isabella Bravo, a freshman at RRHS, who came in 25th in a field of 161 runners in the D-III girls championship race.
Two other Rio Rico girls team runners, junior Johana Holman and freshman Suzette Trujillo, came in 85th and 87th, respectively. Holman ran the course in 22:59.1 and Trujillo finished in 23:01.1.
The RRHS boys competed as a full team, and came in 14th out of 26 squads in the D-III race. In addition to Jorge Trujillo, other Hawk runners who competed were:
Jose Hernandez, junior, 43rd, 17:44.8
Francisco Murrieta, junior, 100th, 18:49.6
Santiago Rojo, sophomore, 125th, 19:08.9
Alexander Johnson, senior, 180th, 20:18.5
Xavier Bravo, freshman, 186th, 20:29.5
Fernando Cortes, sophomore, 195th, 20:55.1
NHS results
Runners from Nogales High School competed in the Division II championship races on Saturday in Phoenix.
Brianna Morgan, a senior, was the top NHS finisher in the girls field of 195. She came in 90th with a time of 22:35.2. Mia Barraza, a junior, was 97th at 22:49.3 and Alexandra Maldonado, a senior, was 119th at 23:15.6.
The Nogales boys competed as a team and were 24th among 29 qualifying schools. In the 223-runner D-II race, the NHS finishers were: