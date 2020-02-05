The Rio Rico and Palo Verde high school girls soccer teams waged a 100-minute standoff on Tuesday, and in the end, neither team flinched.
After two halves of regulation play and two more overtime periods, the 4A Gila Region rivals settled for a 0-0 tie on a cold and blustery evening at Hawk Stadium.
Rio Rico had several good shots on goal late in regulation, but couldn’t covert. Meanwhile, Hawk goalkeeper Samantha Renteria stopped the Palo Verde attack cold.
The result gave Rio Rico a 3-6-1 overall record and a 1-2-1 mark in the region with one regular-season game remaining – on Thursday at Walden Grove. Palo Verde’s record stands at a nearly identical 3-7-1 (1-2-1).