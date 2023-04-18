Axel Covarrubias

Axel Covarrubias, second from left, is joined at his signing ceremony by his father Andres, mother Adriana and sister Aaliyah.

 Contributed photo

Axel Andre Covarrubias of Rio Rico High School has firmed up his post-graduation plans: He’ll attend school and play soccer starting this fall at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M.

The RRHS senior signed his commitment letter during a well-attended ceremony on campus last Wednesday.



