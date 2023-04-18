Axel Andre Covarrubias of Rio Rico High School has firmed up his post-graduation plans: He’ll attend school and play soccer starting this fall at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M.
The RRHS senior signed his commitment letter during a well-attended ceremony on campus last Wednesday.
Covarrubias will play soccer with the UDA Academy at NMSU, which offers a year-round competitive playing season in the United Premier Soccer League. According to the program website, the UDA Academy is modeled after a program in Chester, England.
“The UDA-US Academy is open to students from around the world seeking to further their soccer development through multiple pathways, while studying at NMSU,” the website says.
Covarrubias played four years with the Hawks varsity team, earning 4A Gila Region Defensive Player of the Year honors as a junior in 2021-2022. He plans to study kinesiology/athletic science at New Mexico State.
In addition to his friends, coaches and teammates, Covarrubias was joined at last Wednesday’s signing ceremony by his father Andres, mother Adriana and sister Aaliyah.
According to his mother, Axel Covarrubias will be the first member of his family to attend a university, making the accomplishment even more significant.