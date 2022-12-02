Rio Rico defeated Nogales 41-24 to cap off a four-team meet Wednesday at RRHS in which the Hawks also beat Cholla and Palo Verde.
For Nogales, the event marked the first time in more than three years that the school had competed in a wrestling meet. And while they fell to RRHS, the Apaches picked up wins against the other two participating teams.
In the Rio Rico-Nogales matches, the Hawks’ Yael Franco defeated Cristian Olivares on a pin in the second period of the 120-pound matchup. Then in the 126-pound division, Rio Rico’s Aiden Roquet was the 6-0 winner over Mateo Ibarra of Nogales.
Josh Chavez of Rio Rico got a first-period pin on Nogales’ David Olea in the 138-pound bout, and his teammate Josh Hernandez had the same result in his win over Ulyses Arce of Nogales in the 144-pound contest.
The Hawks’ Julian Castro took six points in the 157-pound match when Hector Moreno of Nogales was disqualified in the third period. But Nogales picked up six points in the subsequent 175-pound contest, when Arturo Alvarez-Medina pinned Rio Rico’s Jorge Solis in the first period.
In the final match of the day, defending state champion Jesse James Octavio-Callejo of RRHS pinned Samuel Mills in 16 seconds in a 285-pound battle.
In addition to the contested weight divisions, Nogales won forfeits in the 165-, 190- and 215-pound classes, while Rio Rico won the 106-pound class by forfeit.
In the earlier matches, Rio Rio beat Palo Verde 48-12 and edged Cholla 37-36.
RRHS and NHS are both scheduled to compete at a series of away meets before they wrestle again in Santa Cruz County.
Nogales will host its first home meet of the season on Jan. 17, against Buena, Catalina Foothills and Cholla. Then on Jan. 25, the Apaches will host Rincon/University in their last scheduled meet of the regular season.
Rio Rico is set to host its second and final home match of the regular season on Feb. 1, when the Hawks take on Canyon Del Oro, Douglas and Palo Verde.