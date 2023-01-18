The Rio Rico Hawks led from start to finish on Tuesday as they defeated the Sahuarita Mustangs 64-54 in a 4A Gila Region boys basketball contest.
The victory improved the Hawks' regular season record to 6-7, and their 4A Gila Region mark to 5-0. Sahuarita fell to 2-11 during the regular season and 0-5 in the region.
Tuesday's game began with Rio Rico bolting to an 8-0 lead before Sahuarita came back with six unanswered points. Than, Jacob Ley Portillo came off the bench to hit a three-pointer and give the momentum back to the Hawks, who went on a 10-0 run and finished the first quarter with an 18-10 advantage.
Rio Rico stayed hot in the second quarter and built a 21-point lead when Cristian Doyle scored on a drive with just over two minutes left in the half. The teams went into the break with the Hawks in front 37-22.
The Mustangs began to claw their way back in the third quarter, finally cutting the lead to single digits when Michael Payne hit a three-pointer to make the score 42-33 with 4:12 left in the period. Two minutes later, the RRHS lead was down to 45-39 after back-to-back baskets by the Mustangs' MarQuez Tyree.
Then, after Doyle made two free throws with just under a minute left in the period, he connected on a three-pointer with three seconds left on the clock to put the Hawks up by 11 entering the final eight minutes of play.
The Hawks led by as many as 16 and as few as eight during the final frame. A layup by Francisco Arellano with just over two minutes remaining, and a scoring drive and free throw by Jerman Solis during the final minute of play helped seal the win for the Hawks.
Doyle led Rio Rico with 24 points. Angel Valenzuela added 14 and Solis had nine.
Rio Rio and Mica Mountain will match up again on Thursday at RRHS, starting at 7 p.m.