The Rio Rico Hawks led from start to finish on Tuesday as they defeated the Sahuarita Mustangs 64-54 in a 4A Gila Region boys basketball contest.

The victory improved the Hawks' regular season record to 6-7, and their 4A Gila Region mark to 5-0. Sahuarita fell to 2-11 during the regular season and 0-5 in the region.



