A distraught Rio Rico Hawks football player is consoled on the sidelines as others look on in stunned silence after a Rio Rico player was taken off the field on a stretcher and the RRHS Homecoming football game ended abruptly on Friday.
The 2022 Homecoming football game at Rio Rico High School came to an abrupt and grim end on Friday, when the contest was called with 11:05 left in the third quarter after a Rio Rico player was badly injured and taken off the field on a stretcher. The Hawks were losing to 39-7 to Walden Grove at the time.
It was the third serious injury suffered by a Rio Rico player during the game.
Early in the first half, the Hawks’ quarterback was knocked out of the game with a head injury. The Walden Grove player who delivered the hit to the head was called for targeting and ejected from the contest.
Then, on a third-quarter play just prior to the one that ended the game, a Rio Rico player had to be helped off the field after lying injured on the turf for several minutes. The nature the two second-half injuries wasn’t immediately clear.
The injury that saw the player taken off in a stretcher and driven away in an ambulance left the Hawks players and coaching staff visibly shaken. Many were in tears.
The game was played in front of a large crowd that filled a new set of bleachers at Hawk Stadium. The evening began with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the revamped facility, which was outfitted with a new turf field at the beginning of last season.
And while the Hawks trailed Walden Grove 32-7 after two quarters – the only Rio Rico scoring coming on a 55-yard touchdown run by Humberto Osuna and an extra point kicked by Axel Covarrubias – spirits were high coming out of halftime following dynamic performances by the HawX dance team and Marching Hawks band.
RRHS was poised to present its 2022 Homecoming royalty between the third and fourth quarters, but the game never made it that far.
With the loss, Rio Rico fell to 3-4 on the season. They are scheduled to play next on Oct. 28 at Catalina Foothills.