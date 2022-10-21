The 2022 Homecoming football game at Rio Rico High School came to an abrupt and grim end on Friday, when the contest was called with 11:05 left in the third quarter after a Rio Rico player was badly injured and taken off the field on a stretcher. The Hawks were losing to 39-7 to Walden Grove at the time.

It was the third serious injury suffered by a Rio Rico player during the game.



