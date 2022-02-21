Competing in front of a large crowd at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix on Saturday evening, Jesse James Octavio-Callejo of Rio Rico High School pinned his opponent from Yuma High School in the second period of their Division III title match to earn the state wrestling championship in the 285-pound weight class.
The victory capped off three days of state-level competition for the 17-year-old junior, and earned him a hero’s welcome from his friends in the RRHS community when he returned to town later that night.
Reached on Monday morning, Octavio-Callejo was still processing the achievement. “It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he said.
Octavio-Callejo won all four of his matches during his three days in Phoenix – just as he did during the sectional championship the weekend before in Safford – to finish the 2021-22 campaign with a 29-3 mark. He won his first- and second-round matches on Thursday by pinning wrestlers from Estrella Foothills and Mingus Union high schools, respectively.
Then came what Octavio-Callejo called his toughest challenge of the tournament: a Friday semifinal with Santiago Reyes, a wrestler from Deer Valley High School who entered the contest with 42 wins on the season.
“That was the only match I had to go all three periods, and I won by points,” he said.
By taking the 3-0 decision, Octavio-Callejo qualified for the championship round on Saturday, when an especially large crowd filled Veterans Memorial Coliseum for the closing day of the Division I-IV tournaments.
“I was nervous, having to wrestle in front of all those people. But when I won, it was like the most joyful thing in the world,” Octavio-Callejo said.
Alex Palumbo, who coaches the RRHS Hawks wrestling team, assisted by Emanuel Tapia, called the tournament “an awesome event to be a part of, and even better when you come home with a champion.”
As for his state champion wrestler, Palumbo wrote in an email: “Jesse James Octavio-Callejo put together his best tournament performance at the perfect time of the season. He had a couple of quick wins on Thursday, on Friday he worked his opponent over for the entire match and capped it off with a dominating performance in the finals.”
“Jesse is showcasing what it takes to be a top-tier wrestler,” Palumbo continued. “He is athletic and has strong technique. We are very proud of the work he put in to accomplish his goal. Next up, run it back.”
Octavio-Callejo was joined in Phoenix by RRHS classmate Aiden Roquet, who qualified in the 113-pound class after finishing second at the sectional meet. Roquet, 22-8 during the season, won his first-round state match by pin. But he bowed out after dropping his next two matches.
“Aiden Roquet had a solid performance in a tough weight class,” Palumbo said. “He fought hard through all his matches, and even though his weekend did not end on the podium, there is upside in his wrestling and we look for him to return next year even better and come home with some hardware.”
Octavio-Callejo’s title was the first state championship earned by a Rio Rico wrestler since 2013, when three Hawks returned from the state Division III tournament with weight class crowns.
Octavio-Callejo, who moved to Rio Rico from Hawaii with his family in 2013, said he began wrestling as a sixth-grader at Coatimundi Middle School. He was inspired by his older brother, who also wrestled at RRHS.
He qualified for the state meet as a sophomore, winning one match before dropping his next two. But that was a much different experience, he said, since the meet was held as a one-day event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year, I was just better prepared,” he said, when asked what made the difference for him in 2022. “Last year, we didn’t know what I was going into. This year, I worked harder and trained harder.”
As good as he is at wrestling, Octavio-Callejo’s number-one sport is football. Last fall, he was named to the all-4A Gila Region first team as a defensive lineman, and to the all-region second team as an offensive lineman. He also plays baseball, both for the RRHS Hawks and at the club level.
A year from now, he’ll try to defend his state championship wrestling title. Asked what he’ll need to do to succeed, he said: “I’m going to need to work harder and train harder, because people are going to start targeting me for next year.”