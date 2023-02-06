Rio Rico's Renteria, Octavio-Callejo advance from wrestling sectionals Nogales International Feb 6, 2023 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Sophia Renteria Photo courtesy of Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson +1 Jessence Octavio-Callejo Photo courtesy of Andy Morales/AllSportsTucson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two wrestlers from Rio Rico High School are headed for the state tournament after securing top-three finishes at the girls Southern Section VII meet last weekend in Tucson.According to results posted by AllSportsTucson.com, RRHS senior Sophia Renteria, 33-9 this season, defeated her opponent from Pueblo High School to take the third-place match in the 114 division.Hawk freshman Jessence Octavio-Callejo, 18-6 this season, also won her third-place match, coming out on top against a wrestler from Cienega in the 235 division.As a team, Rio Rico finished 13th in a field of 25 schools competing at the sectional.The state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 16-18 at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition NI 2.7.23 9 hrs ago Comments Trending Stories Power outage affects thousands in SCC Kino Springs man accused of first-degree murder Victim in Kino Springs shooting identified as Nogales, Sonora man Acusan a hombre de Kino Springs por asesinar a mexicano en primer grado NHS girls to compete with state’s best in Open Division basketball playoffs Man sent to prison for asking to molest girl Rezoning effort fails as Doyle alleges favoritism Let go by South32, Lucero lands on his feet with county UniSource identifies transmission line route for mine Buffalo Soldier event draws ‘pilgrimage’ in second year Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit