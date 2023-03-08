On the mound Tuesday night, Luis Martin Romero threw 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. At the plate, he went 2-for-2 and drove in the only run of the game as the Nogales High School baseball team defeated Tucson High 1-0 in the Apaches’ 2023 home opener.

Romero nearly pitched a complete game shutout. But he walked a Tucson batter on a 3-2 count with two outs in the seventh inning to reach his pitch limit. Derek Montijo came on in relief to get the final out and record the save.

NHS-THS baseball

Derek Montijo fires to first for the out after fielding a grounder at shortstop.


Tags

Load comments