On the mound Tuesday night, Luis Martin Romero threw 6 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. At the plate, he went 2-for-2 and drove in the only run of the game as the Nogales High School baseball team defeated Tucson High 1-0 in the Apaches’ 2023 home opener.
Romero nearly pitched a complete game shutout. But he walked a Tucson batter on a 3-2 count with two outs in the seventh inning to reach his pitch limit. Derek Montijo came on in relief to get the final out and record the save.
Romero struck out 11 batters while allowing two hits and six walks. He also got some help from his defense.
In the top of the second inning, Tucson had a runner on second with one out when Sebastian Pino blooped a single into the outfield. Nogales center fielder Gerardo Paco fielded the ball and fired to third baseman Denzel Montijo for the out on the Tucson baserunner, who had held up to make sure the ball wasn’t caught.
Romero fanned the batter to escape avoid any further trouble.
Then in the third inning, Romero walked a batter with one out. But when the runner tried to steal second, NHS catcher Thomas Teel gunned him down for the second out. The next Tucson batter walked, but Romero followed with a strikeout to end the inning.
Nogales put runners on base early in the game as well, but couldn’t score.
The Apaches stranded runners at second and third in the first inning, and left the bases loaded in the third.
NHS finally broke through in the fourth inning. Denzel Montijo drew a one-out walk, and after the second out was recorded on a strikeout, Nogales strung together three consecutive singles. The first two hits, by Alain Garcia and Paco, loaded the bases. Romero followed by lining the first pitch he saw into left field to put Nogales ahead 1-0.
It turned out to be the only run the Apaches needed.
The win gave Nogales a 3-0 regular season record and a 7-2 overall mark, including games played in a preseason tournament.
The following night, they traveled to Tucson to play at Canyon del Oro. In that game, the Apaches scored twice in the top of the sixth to take a 3-2 lead. Then, with two CDO runners on and nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, Derek Montijo came on in relief to record three straight outs for the save.
Valenzuela was the winning pitcher, allowing four hits, two runs and three walks while striking out 10 in six innings of work. On the offensive side, David Zazueta was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run.
NHS plays at Sunnyside on Friday. Their next home game is on March 20 against Douglas, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.