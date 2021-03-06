The Rio Rico High School girls basketball team went undefeated against conference foes and finished first in their region this season.
Still, when the Arizona Interscholastic Association announced the brackets for the girls 4A Conference state basketball tournament on Saturday, the Hawks were left out of the mix – despite their 8-2 overall record and perfect 7-0 mark against 4A teams.
This season, the AIA relied purely on end-of-season rankings to determine the 16 tournament teams, and Rio Rico finished ranked No. 17. But five of the teams ranked ahead of the Hawks had at least five losses, and one – the No. 11 seed – had a losing record.
So how did they rank ahead of the Hawks?
The AIA ranks teams according to their “rating,” a nebulous metric based on an algorithm presented in a 2005 research paper by Roy Bethel, an analyst with the Mitre Corporation, and developed by MaxPreps for nationwide high school sports.
However, Bethel’s paper is mostly unintelligible to non-math whizzes, and the AIA’s rankings FAQ page largely focuses on what doesn’t affect a team’s rating, such as running up the score or playing in invitational tournaments.
The Rio Rico girls played the minimum number of games to be eligible for the postseason – 10 – but the AIA says additional games won’t arbitrarily help a team’s ranking. And while the Hawks mostly played teams with losing records, the AIA says there is no mathematical link between a team’s average opponent rating and its own rating.
In what appears to be a case in point, a boys basketball team that played a 10-game schedule that included only one opponent with a winning record was seeded fifth in the 5A Conference tournament.
In past years, the AIA has awarded automatic tournament bids to the regular-season champions of a conference’s individual regions. The Rio Rico girls, who were the 2021 champions of the 4A Gila Region after going 6-0 against regional foes, would have earned one of those bids in the upcoming state tournament if the AIA hadn’t gone with a straight rankings system instead.
The Nogales High School girls basketball team also narrowly missed out on the postseason, finishing with a No. 18 ranking in the 5A Conference. However, their omission was less of a head-scratcher, since they finished with a 7-9 won-loss record.