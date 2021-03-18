Allie Schadler of Tubac earned All-America honors as she led her University of Washington team to a 13th-place finish at the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Monday at Oklahoma State University.
Schadler, a senior, shared the course with her younger sister Samantha, a sophomore at Duke University. Both are graduates of Rio Rico High School.
Allie Schadler was the top finisher for her UW Huskies women’s team, crossing the finish line in 26th place among a field of 256 runners. She completed the 6-kilometer race with a time of 20:43.
A story on the UW Athletics website gohuskies.com called it “by far the best NCAA cross country run of her career,” and noted that her previous career-best NCAA XC run came in 2018 when she finished 102nd.
Schadler is also a member of the UW track team, and she competed at the NCAA Indoor Championships in Arkansas two days before Monday’s cross country race. However, as the gohuskies.com story noted, while competing in Arkansas, she was tripped by another runner and fell with two laps to go in the 3,000-meter final.
Her coach Maurica Powell was impressed with Schadler’s ability to shake off that setback in time for Monday’s competition, saying that it showed how “she has a completely different mindset this year.”
“She sees herself as one of the best in the NCAA and it was unfortunate she fell on Saturday because she was in a good position to take a shot at it,” Powell told gohuskies.com. “She could have been an emotional basketcase and hung her head the last two days, but she kept it up and ran hard for her team and had a great outcome.”
Her sister Samantha completed the race in 146th place with a time of 21:49.3 as her Duke Blue Devils team finished 27th overall.
Samantha Schadler earned her first All-Atlantic Coast Conference honor this season in cross country, and also starred for the Duke track team.
According to the Duke Athletics website goduke.com, she took home a bronze medal and All-ACC First Team honors as a member of the Blue Devils’ distance medley relay team, which ran a time of 11:15.87 at the ACC Indoor Championships in February. At the same competition, she finished 13th in the 3000-meter race with a time of 9:31.97.