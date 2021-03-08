Rio Rico High School graduate and current University of Washington senior Allie Schadler was named West Region Women’s Track Athlete of the Year for the indoor season by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
Schadler’s distinction, announced by the USTFCCCA on March 4, came as a result of her performance in three events: the mile, the 3,000-meters and the distance medley relay (DMR).
The association noted that she is ranked second in the nation in the mile at 4:31.21, and fifth nationally in the 3,000 meters at 8:58.13.
“She also anchored the Washington DMR to an NCAA-qualifying mark of 11:06.66, which ranks 11th nationally,” the USTFCCCA announcement said.
According to the University of Washington sports website gohuskies.com, Schadler is one of nine UW Huskies heading to Fayetteville, Ark. this week for the NCAA Indoor Championships.
“She would have qualified for three events, but chose to focus on two, the DMR and the 3K,” it said, adding that Schadler’s mile time ranks second in school history and her 3K time ranks third.
Schadler is a 2017 graduate of RRHS who also runs on the cross country team at UW. Her parents are Stephen and Toni Schadler of Tubac, and her younger sister Samantha, a 2019 graduate of RRHS, is currently a sophomore running standout at Duke University in North Carolina.
Hawk girls wrestlers compete at state meet
Two athletes from Rio Rico High School competed last weekend at the Arizona Athletic Association’s girls wrestling state championships at Mesquite High School in Gilbert.
Sophia Renteria, a RRHS sophomore, came close to a win in one bout, but ultimately fell by a narrow 7-6 margin.
Lluvia Suarez, wrestling at her first competition of the year, couldn’t get past opponents from Winslow and Apollo high schools .
The boys state wrestling sectionals are scheduled for Friday.