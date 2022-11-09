Nevarez

Daniel Nevarez, left, at the New York Marathon with his guide, Brian Fischer.

 Contributed photo

Daniel Nevarez, a 1999 graduate of Rio Rico High School, crossed the finish line last Sunday at the New York Marathon, clocking in at 4:55:46 after completing the 26.2-mile course.

Now, he’s eligible to compete in the Boston Marathon – something he plans to do in 2024.



Tags

Load comments