Daniel Nevarez, a 1999 graduate of Rio Rico High School, crossed the finish line last Sunday at the New York Marathon, clocking in at 4:55:46 after completing the 26.2-mile course.
Now, he’s eligible to compete in the Boston Marathon – something he plans to do in 2024.
As a high school student, Nevarez ran track and cross country for RRHS. In adulthood, he rediscovered his love for running after a degenerative eye condition rendered him legally blind in 2019.
At the encouragement of his wife, cousin and fellow runners, he began training for the New York Marathon – the largest of its kind, with 50,000 participants.
“I want people to really know that if you fall down, or you’re having a bad day, it doesn’t have to do anything with vision, you know?” Nevarez told the NI in an interview last month. “Life is so precious. I’ve learned that the hard way. You’ve just got to get up, and you’ve got to fight.”
Sunday’s marathon came with its own obstacles: On his ninth mile, Nevarez said, he tripped over a runner who’d stopped abruptly, injuring his arch, ankle and Achilles tendon. Despite the searing pain, Nevarez said, he finished the race, along with his guide, Brian Fischer.
Currently, Nevarez is recovering – his left foot is still in a brace – but he’s ready to take on future challenges.