Bianca Castillo, a 2018 Rio Rico High School graduate and current student-athlete at Pima Community College, signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to continue her studies and softball career at a four-year university in Iowa.
Castillo, a sophomore pitcher with the PCC Aztecs, committed to William Penn University, an NAIA school whose sports teams participate in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
As a freshman at Pima, Castillo posted 11-11 record and 4.91 ERA, striking out 83 batters in 139.2 innings.
She and her Aztecs teammates will open the 2020 season on Tuesday, Feb. 4 against Yavapai College in Tucson.
While at RRHS, Castillo was named second-team all-state in the 4A Conference as a pitcher in 2017 after she threw 75-2/3 innings, striking out 79 batters and winning six games.
(Information courtesy of Pima Community College.)