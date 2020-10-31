Santa Cruz County native and Duke University sophomore Samantha Schadler came in 10th among 131 qualifying runners in the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s cross country championship on Friday in Cary, N.C.
Schadler finished the six-kilometer race with a time of 20:32.2 – a personal record.
A story posted to the Duke cross-country website called Schadler’s performance “one of the biggest highlights of the day” that came during a “breakout sophomore season” for the 2019 graduate of Rio Rico High School.
Schadler was in 39th place at the halfway mark and 20th with 1.3 kilometers remaining, according to the recap. But she passed 10 runners over the closing stretch to snag her third top-10 finish in as many meets this year.
The performance earned her all-conference honors in her first appearance at the ACC Championships.
Duke finished fourth as a team in the 15-school women’s race, behind North Carolina State, Georgia Tech and Florida State, but ahead of intrastate rivals North Carolina and other national athletics powerhouses such as Notre Dame, Virginia and Syracuse.
As a cross-country runner at Rio Rico High, Schadler won the Division III state championship during her junior and seniors years, and broke the course record during her final home race at RRHS.
She also won numerous state track and field titles while in high school, including four-consecutive Division III state championships in the 800-meter race. She competes on the Duke track team as well as the cross-country squad.
Her parents are Stephen and Toni Schadler of Tubac, and her older sister Allie, a 2017 graduate of RRHS, is currently a senior running standout at the University of Washington.