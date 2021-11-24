Rio Rico High School will have a new football coach in 2022 after Jeff Scurran, who has extensive experience at the high school and collegiate levels, was hired at Tuesday’s meeting of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District governing board.
Scurran will also serve as the school’s new college and career readiness coach, effective Nov. 29. His football duties begin Feb. 1 with spring practice, according to the meeting agenda.
“Throughout his career, Coach Scurran has proven time after time what it takes to build a winning culture and compete at a high level,” Athletic Director Chris Laughland said in a statement. “Coach Scurran values relationships, brings out excellence in others and knows how to spread pride throughout a community. We are excited for this new era of Hawk football under Coach Scurran’s leadership.”
According to the district, Scurran began his teaching and coaching career in 1970. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and communications from the University of Florida, and a master’s of education in counseling and guidance from the University of Arizona.
“Scurran has an extensive background motivating and coaching students,” SCVUSD said in a news release announcing the hiring, describing him as “a nationally recognized motivational speaker, athletic consultant and football clinician” who has been a speaker for the Nike clinic of Champions and for more than 50 major college and state football clinics.
Scurran inherits a Hawks football program that went 0-8 last season at the varsity level. According to SCVUSD, he has a reputation for taking zero-win football programs and turning them into title game players in the first year.
In his most recent high school coaching position, the district said, Scurran took Catalina Foothills to the playoffs in his first season and the title game his fourth season. He was named Coach of the Year 11 times in four states and has a current head coaching record of 306-98-2.
In addition to his work at the high school level, Scurran coached at Pima Community College and is a member of the Pima County Sports Hall of Fame.
In addition, he served as the head coach for the “Stars and Stripes” USA Global Challenge Bowl in Germany, Japan, Italy and France.
Scurran takes over for Kevin Kuhm, who lead the Hawks during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 seasons.