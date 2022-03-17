Dozens of spectators watched, cheered and occasionally offered words of advice to players as the Rio Rico High School girls varsity softball team faced off against Nogales High School on Wednesday.
Playing at home, RRHS banged out 12 hits and cruised to a 12-1, five-inning victory. Still, the Apaches put up a fight, with NHS senior Renee Romero firing pitches, and outfielder Ayleen Lira and infielder Yesenia Ahumada among those reaching base. Ahumada scored the Nogales run.
The Hawks scored early and often, plating five runs in the first inning, three in the second and four in the third.
The big blow came in the form of a home run off the bat of junior Ailani Rodriguez, who was greeted with screams of praise from RRHS teammates as she reached home plate.
Sophomore Samantha Alcantar had three hits for the Hawks, including a double, and senior Aracely Jacobo drove in three runs. Kiana Garcilazo got the win on the mound, striking out six batters by the time the 90-minute game drew to a close.
The win raised Rio Rico’s record to 3-4 during the regular season. They are next scheduled to play Sahuarita at home on March 23.
NHS, meanwhile, fell to 0-4 during the regular season, though the team did snag a couple of victories during a five-game invitational at Douglas last week. Nogales is next set to compete against Desert View at home on March 22.