RRHS

From left: Francisco Arellano, Andrea Verdugo and Jesse Octavio-Callejo

 Photo by Shannon Enciso

Three senior members of the Rio Rico High School football program were honored during a ceremony at the school on April 3.

Francisco Arellano and Jesse James Octavio-Callejo signed their national letters of intent to study and play at the collegiate level, while Andrea Verdugo was honored for her contributions as the manager of the RRHS Hawks football team.



