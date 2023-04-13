Three senior members of the Rio Rico High School football program were honored during a ceremony at the school on April 3.
Francisco Arellano and Jesse James Octavio-Callejo signed their national letters of intent to study and play at the collegiate level, while Andrea Verdugo was honored for her contributions as the manager of the RRHS Hawks football team.
Arellano is headed for the South Dakota School of Mines, an NCAA Division II school in Rapid City, S.D. that went 7-4 during the 2022 campaign.
He played football at RRHS for the first time this year, and ended up earning first team all-4A Gila Region honors and a scholarship to play wide receiver for the SDSM Hardrockers.
“That took a lot of hard work,” Coach Jeff Scurran said. “This guy doesn’t say a lot. But I’ve learned that when he does speak, people listen because it’s pretty important.”
Arellano plans to study mechanical engineering in college.
Octavio-Callejo committed to Pacific University, a Division III school in Forest Grove, Ore. He’ll play on the defensive line for the Pacific U. Boxers, who were 5-4 in 2022.
“It feels good because I am the first one in my family to do it,” he said of his scholarship.
Like Arellano, Octavio-Callejo made the all-4A Gila Region first team last fall. What’s more, he won the Arizona High School Division III state wrestling championship in the 285-pound weight class as a junior in 2022.
Scurran called Octavio-Callejo an “integral part of the community.”
12th Man Award
Although Andrea Verdugo did not sign a letter of intent, she was honored for her contributions to the Hawks football team this year as the football manager. She was recognized for her contributions to the team, as well as for her academic achievements and community service.
For those combined contributions, the National Football Foundation created a new national award to honor her: the 12th Man Award.
“She is the first person recognized by the National Football Foundation for her contributions promoting football here at Rio Rico High School,” Scurran noted.
In addition to the recognition, Verdugo will also receive a scholarship. “I’m in such disbelief when they told me about the scholarship,” she said.
Verdugo plans to attend the University of Oregon on an academic scholarship.
Scurran commended the student-athletes and families in attendance for their support, saying: “This is the ninth high school I’ve coached at and I’ve never been to a place with people like you, your heart, and your soul. That’s what you contribute to all of us.”
(From a news release submitted by Shannon Enciso of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.)