Jacob Estrada of Rio Rico was the 4A Gila Region Offensive Player of the Year and his teammate Axel Andre Covarrubias was the Region Defensive Player of the Year in the end-of-season soccer recognitions announced by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
They were joined on the all-region first team by RRHS midfielder Jose Carlos Ortiz Carter and defender Fabian Yanez.
At Nogales High School, midfielder Stephen Yubeta and goalkeeper Nickolas Molina were first-team All-5A Southern Region selections. Nogales forward Angel Castro was picked for the second team.
Honorable mention all-region performers from the NHS Apaches boys team were Marco Amador, midfielder; Roberto Castaneda, midfielder; Juan Pablo Hernandez, defender; and Adrian Romero, midfielder.
Rio Rico boys team members who earned second-team honors in the 4A Gila Region were defenders Efrain Bencomo and Francisco Preciado; goalkeeper Alejandro Flores; midfielder Jamille Giron; and forwards Abner Dicochea and David Ramirez.
Krista Nieblas of the Rio Rico girls squad was a second-team all-Gila Region selection. Hawks who earned honorable mention were Nicolette Bojorquez and Ximenna Perez.
Nogales had five members of its girls team on the 5A Southern Region honorable mention list: Emelyn Bolaños, Sonia Guerrero, Alexia Leon, Ana Molina and Mariandrea Valenzuela.