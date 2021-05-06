Athletes from Nogales and Rio Rico high schools competed last weekend at the Southern Arizona Track and Field Championships at Mountain View Marana High School. Some of the best performances included:
• The Rio Rico High School boys 4x800 relay team finished second with a time of 8:53.54. Team members included Edryann Rodriguez, Isaac Acosta, Jorge Trujillo and Roshan Tinoco-Miranda.
• The RRHS girls 4x800 relay team – comprised of Giselle Bojorquez, Angela Holman, Sasha Ogburn and Avrille Giron – was fifth at 11:15.44.
• Paulina Soto of Rio Rico was sixth in the girls 3200 meter run with a time of 13:15.52.
• Maddie Birtcher, also of Rio Rico, was 10th in girls shot put with a distance of 27-06.50.
• For Nogales High School, the girls 4x800 relay team had the best finish of the day, coming in third with a time of 11:01.36. The runners included Elizabeth Fuentes, Idaly Banuelos, Mia Barraza and Brianna Martinez.
• Shahean Simon of NHS was fourth in the boys pole vault, clearing a height of 11-06.
• Gerardo Aguilar was sixth in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 22.93, and seventh in the 100 meters at 11.42.
• Four NHS athletes finished ninth in their events: Brianna Morgan (girls 300-meter hurdles, 50.99), Bryhanna Fierros (girls high jump, 4-06), Sabina Romero (girls long jump, 15-09.5) and Oscar Contreras (boys 400 meter dash, 53.17).