Rio Rico High School wrestler Sophia Renteria has earned a spot on the Arizona National Wrestling Team after her performance at a qualifier on March 11 at Red Mountain High School.
The team’s season begins in March and involves competitions through the month of July, when they’ll represent Arizona at the Fargo Cadet and Junior Nationals in North Dakota.
Renteria will wrestle men and women as a member of the freestyle team.
“During the high school season I competed with only girls, but going into the freestyle season I look to challenge myself and get more competition by competing in both the men’s and women’s divisions,” she said in a news release from the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
Renteria competed in the 117-pound weight class for RRHS, while also wrestling in independent tournaments. She ended her senior year with a record of 42-13 and qualified for the state tournament in Phoenix.
In the news release, Renteria said she trains at the gym every morning before school and attends wrestling practice three or four times per week after school. She mostly trains with Emanuel Tapia, the assistant wrestling coach at RRHS, but also travels to Sahuarita High School to practice there.
Renteria gave a shout-out to her parents Mimi and Chris, and her coaches, who also include RRHS head coach Alex Palumbo, as “her biggest supporters.”
“The coaches are always in my corner and provide me with opportunities to improve. My parents go out of their way to make sure they are always at my tournaments to support me,” she said.
Once the freestyle season is over, Renteria plans to continue wrestling at the collegiate level. She said she’s received interest from multiple school and plans to make a decision by the end of April.
As for her studies, she said wants to major in environmental science in college and hopes to eventually work for the National Park Service.