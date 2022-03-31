The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District will host “Navigating the College Recruiting Process for Athletes” on April 27 at Rio Rico High School.
This two-hour workshop is meant to help student athletes understand and navigate the college recruiting process, SCVUSD said in a news release. Students from all grades in Santa Cruz County, Cochise County and Sahuarita are welcome to attend.
From 6-7 p.m., three speakers will address attendees at the RRHS Performing Arts Center. They include Derek Van Der Merwe, assistant vice president/chief operating officer at the University of Arizona; Jim Monaco, athletic director at Pima Community College; and Yuri Farkas, deputy athletic director at Northern Arizona University.
From 7-8 p.m., booths in the RRHS courtyard will offer information on NCAA rules and procedure requirements for different levels of competition, NAIA procedures, financial aid requirements, and how to talk to college recruiters and coaches.
Parking will be in the school’s east lot and concessions will be available during the event.
“Kids don’t understand how difficult it is to navigate the financial aid process, and younger students need to understand the recruiting process to learn what colleges are looking for,” said RRHS football coach Jeff Scurran, who organized the event.