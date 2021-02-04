Not a lot went well for the Nogales High School boys basketball team in Tuesday’s season home opener, as they fell to Salpointe 77-41.
The Apaches were down 16-6 after the first quarter and the deficit grew to 17 points in the second frame before Steven Legleu hit a three-pointer and Luis Avila scored on a break, cutting the lead to 33-21.
Salpointe scored the final two points of the quarter and led 35-21 at the half.
The Apaches managed to get within 10 points when Javier Padilla made a layup three minutes into the second half. But Salpointe closed out the third quarter ahead 50-35 and then outscored Nogales 27-6 in the final period.
Legleu was the high scorer for NHS with 19 points, followed by Juan Pablo Cervantes with 10.
The Apaches, who won their first game of the season on Jan. 28, beating Sunnyside 55-34 in Tucson, were set to play at Marana on Thursday night and then host Cienega on Friday, Feb. 5, starting at 7 p.m.
The general public is not allowed to attend games at NHS, but they can be viewed live on the Apache Athletics YouTube page.