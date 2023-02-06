For the second consecutive week, a Pima Community College women’s basketball player from Santa Cruz County was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week.
Nogales High School graduate Dominique Acosta earned the honor for the week of Jan. 22-28, and Rio Rico High School alum Luisayde Chavez was the recipient for Jan. 15-21.
In a news release announcing Acosta’s recognition, the PCC Athletics Department said she had “dominated the glass in her starts and helped the Aztecs pick up two wins at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium,”
Acosta was on a run of five-straight games with double-digit rebounds, and the streak continued as she averaged 13 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and a block in PCC’s wins over Phoenix College and Yavapai College.
As of Feb. 2, Acosta had played in all 22 of PCC’s games this season. She was averaging nine points and 8.5 rebounds.
According to another news release from PCC, Chavez won the previous Player of the Week honor after averaging 19 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks as the Aztecs picked wins at Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Central Arizona College.
During the win at Central Arizona, Chavez posted a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds. She also added four steals and three blocks.
Chavez was averaging 13.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals through the team's first 20 games of the season – all of which she started.
As of Monday, the PCC Aztecs were 18-5 overall and 11-4 in Arizona Community College Athletic Conference (ACCAC) play.