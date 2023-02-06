PCC hoop

Dominique Acosta, left, and Luisayde Chavez, right, in action for the Pima College Aztecs.

 Photos by Stephanie van Latum

For the second consecutive week, a Pima Community College women’s basketball player from Santa Cruz County was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week.

Nogales High School graduate Dominique Acosta earned the honor for the week of Jan. 22-28, and Rio Rico High School alum Luisayde Chavez was the recipient for Jan. 15-21.



Tags

Load comments