Numerous local basketball players were recognized when the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s winter high school sports honors were revealed.
Rio Rico
In the 4A Conference Gila Region, Job Villanueva of Rio Rico was named Region Defensive Player of the Year and his teammates Vicente Fuentes and Marco Mora were first-team all-region selections.
Villanueva averaged 1.8 steals and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Hawks, in addition to scoring 10.8 points per game. Fuentes averaged 10.6 points per game and Mora led the team in rebounding average at 4.5.
Gus Pacheco was a second-team all-region selection after leading Rio Rico with 11.7 points and 2.1 steals per contest. Three other members of the Hawks boys team – Francisco Arellano, Jesus Quijada and Jerman Solis – received honorable mention.
In addition, Rio Rico head coach Jim Stohlmann was the 4A Gila Region Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 7-1 mark and first-place finish in regional play.
The RRHS girls basketball team was also well represented on the all-Gila Region teams.
Alexia Cano, who averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 rebounds, was a first-team all-region selection. The second team included freshman Angelina Whelan – who led the team with 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game – and sophomore Debanny Cota, who was tops on the Hawks with 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals per game, while also averaging 7.7 points.
Hawks who earned honorable mention were seniors Yamileth Barcelo and Peyton Lunderville.
PUHS and NHS
Santiny Aguilar, a senior guard on the Patagonia Union High School boys basketball team, was named to the first team of the 1A Conference South Region after a season in which he led the Lobos with 18.9 points, 4.1 steals and 3.1 assists per game. Aguilar scored 396 points this season to finish his four-year career at PUHS with 1,195 total points, according to MaxPreps.com.
Senior Ivan Carranza was a second-team all-region selection for the Lobos after he averaged 4.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 steals per game.
In the 5A Conference Southern Region, Jessica Villarino of Nogales High School was a first-team all-region selection. Her teammate Danielle Ochoa was picked for the second team.
Three NHS girls team members were honorable mention all-region choices: Cecilia Burruel, Mia Rodriguez and Andrea Torres.
There were no statistics available for the NHS girls team at MaxPreps.com.
On the boys side, NHS senior Edgardo Zubiate was a second-team all-region selection after a season in which he led the Apaches with 18.7 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. Balta Pacheco was an honorable mention.