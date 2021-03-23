Several local athletes played key roles for Pima Community College teams during competitions last week.
Basketball
Freshman Luisa Chavez, a graduate of Rio Rico High School, led the PCC women’s basketball team with 19 points on 7-for-10 shooting (4-for-7 from three-point range) to go along with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals as the Aztecs defeated Community Christian College 110-50 on March 16.
It was the team’s first competitive game since March 7, 2020.
Two days later, Chavez finished with 13 points, six rebounds and three assists as the Aztecs opened conference play against Eastern Arizona College.
Volleyball
The PCC women’s volleyball team also returned to competitive action last week, with Nogales High School alum Karla Soto playing a central role at setter.
In last Friday’s match at Arizona Western College, Soto’s kill late in the third set helped give the Aztecs a 25-23 win in the set, though they went on to lose the match, three sets to one.
Soto, a PCC freshman, had 18 assists, five kills and two aces during the match.
Baseball
Nogales High School graduate Alec Acevedo hit a two-run RBI single in the top of the ninth inning that made the difference in the Aztecs’ 3-2 extra-inning win over Eastern Arizona College in the first game of a doubleheader last Thursday.
Earlier in the week, Rio Rico’s Andre Greene hit a two-run double in the seventh inning of a game against Central Arizona College.
Acevedo is a freshman at PCC and Greene is a sophomore.
(From news releases from the PCC Athletics Department.)