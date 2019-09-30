Three cross country runners from Santa Cruz County represented Pima Community College at the ACCAC Conference Championships last Saturday at Mesa Community College.
On the women’s side, the PCC Aztecs tied for fourth place with 120 points. Sophomore Janae Quihuis, a graduate of Nogales High School, was third on her team and 25th overall in the 5K race at 21:48.7.
The men’s team placed fifth with 129 points. Freshman Alex Corrales, an NHS alum, was third on his team and 27th overall in the 8K race with a time of 29:03.6. Fellow freshman Brandon Moreno, a graduate of Rio Rico High School, was fifth among Aztec runners and 38th overall at 32:23.7.
The PCC squads return to Mesa Community College on Saturday, Oct. 5 for the Mesa Thunderbird Classic.
(From a news release submitted by the Pima Community College Athletics Department.)