The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has hired a new high school baseball coach, as well as a middle school sports performance teacher.
Robbie Moen, a former baseball standout at the University of Arizona with high school and college coaching experience in Kansas, Florida, Texas and Moscow, will lead sports performance classes for Coatimundi and Calabasas Middle School athletes, the district said in a news release.
“The classes will help athletes develop and improve skills designed for their sport,” SCVUSD said.
Moen will also serve as the athletic coordinator at Coatimundi Middle School and assistant football coach at Rio Rico High School.
“I have played and coached for several sports,” Moen said in the news release. “Student/athletes do not learn and respond the same, so my job is to get to know them and see what style works best for them.”
Meanwhile, Chris Laughland, the current athletic director at Rio Rico High School, has been named head baseball coach of the RRHS Hawks.
Laughland has coached baseball in Indiana and Arizona. He was named 2014 Arizona Baseball Coaches Association Division III South All-Stars Head Coach, 2014 Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Division III, Section 6 Coach of the Year, and the 2014 Arizona Baseball Coaches Association (AzBCA) Division III, Section 6 Coach of the Year.
He was also the head coach of the University of Arizona club baseball team from 2015-2019 before leaving to serve as principal at Casa Grande Middle School.
Laughland said he has already begun to prepare players for the upcoming season.
“In just a short amount of time with the players we have this summer, the program has installed new systems that change the way we think about the game of baseball at Rio Rico,” Laughland said in the news release. “We are developing our own style of play this offseason to make the strides we need to in order to compete in the 4A Conference come February.”