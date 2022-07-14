Standing, from left: Coach Carlos Peralta, Carlos Peralta, Jr., Ralph Felix, Rafa Vasavilbaso, Bobby Hernandez, Luis Diego Jacquez, Andy Baldenegro, Rafa Echeverria, Alex Bermudez, Ruben Cruz, Sebastian Lechuga, manager Roy Bermudez and coach Steve Morales. Kneeling, from left: Jorge Amaya, Juan David Vasquez, Denzel Montijo, Roy Bermudez, Jr. and Isaac Castro. Front: Jonathan Reed.
The Nogales All-Stars are headed to the West Regional tournament in California after winning the state Senior Little League tournament on Wednesday in Winslow.
Senior League is for players ages 13-16.
The Nogales team qualified for the state tournament by sweeping the District 8 playoffs from Sierra Vista in two games. Then in Winslow, they won four straight contests by a combined score of 59-5 to capture the state pennant.
Nogales opened the tournament on July 8 with a 16-0 victory over Superior. The next day, they defeated Morenci 23-4.
On Monday, Nogales downed Mesa American, 11-1. Then, after Mesa beat Winslow to emerge from the loser’s bracket, Nogales beat them once again, 9-0, in Wednesday’s title game.
The local squad will now compete at the West Regional, set for July 20-27 in Oakland, Calif. The winner of that tournament will qualify for the Senior Little League World Series, Aug. 17-28 in Easley, S.C.