Six football players from Nogales High School players put their skills on display for college recruiters during the Gametime Senior Bowl on Jan. 14 in Mesa.
Omar Sanchez and Carlos Bravo started at linebacker, while Samuel Mills and Esteban Acevedo started and played on the offensive line, according to NHS head coach Jake Teyechea.
"Benjamin Ley and Arturo Alvarez both played and had strong runs as they played running back for their respective teams," Teyechea said.
The Senior Bowl was created by Rodney Cox of Gametime Recruiting to give seniors one last chance to be noticed and have their skills put to film for college recruiters, Teyechea said, adding that recruiters from NAIA, junior college and NCAA Division II and III programs were on hand.
"Thanks to the showcase and the hard work of our players, they have received multiple looks and offers from schools in attendance," Teyechea said.
The coach also noted that six members of the 2022 NHS team received all-5A Conference recognition at the end of the season.
Acevedo was named second team all-5A as a defensive lineman, and Diego Zuniga was given the same honor as a punter. Bravo, Ley, Sanchez and Samuel Ocampo were honorable mentions.
"This a great honor, as they have been recognized for their merit and abilities by other coaches from around the state," Teyechea said.