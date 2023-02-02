Football

The NHS platers at the Senior Bowl were, standing from left: Esteban Acevedo, Benjamin Ley, Arturo Alvarez, Carlos Bravo, Samuel Mills and Omar Sanchez.

 Contributed photo

Six football players from Nogales High School players put their skills on display for college recruiters during the Gametime Senior Bowl on Jan. 14 in Mesa.

Omar Sanchez and Carlos Bravo started at linebacker, while Samuel Mills and Esteban Acevedo started and played on the offensive line, according to NHS head coach Jake Teyechea.



