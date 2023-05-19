Three senior athletes at Nogales High School were honored Tuesday for earning the opportunity to study and play sports at the collegiate level.
Esteban Acevedo is headed to Hastings College in Nebraska to play baseball and football; Benjamin Ley-Shipley will continue his football career at Ripon College in Wisconsin; and Luis Martin Romero is set to join the baseball program at South Mountain Community College in Phoenix.
The three took the stage at the NHS Jakes K. Clark Auditorium on Tuesday, where Athletic Director Eric Sowle and coaches O.J. Favela (baseball) and Jake Teyechea (football) praised their character, growth and accomplishments. Acevedo, Ley and Romero also spoke at the event, thanking their families, friends, coaches and other supporters for helping them reach their goals.
During the recently completed baseball season, Acevedo, a pitcher, recorded 1.64 ERA while making a team-high 16 appearances. While playing football last fall, he recorded a team-high six sacks and was named second team all-5A Conference and first team all-5A Sonoran Region as a defensive lineman.
His next school, Hastings College, is a member of National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), competing in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. The Hastings Broncos were 7-3 last fall in football and 12-34 this spring in baseball.
Ley was also a first-team all-region selection and honorable mention all-state pick as a running back. He averaged 87.1 rushing yards per game and led the NHS team with eight touchdowns. Ley carried the ball 163 times for the Apaches, picking up an average of 5.3 yards per carry, and also led the team with nine pass receptions.
He'll play NCAA Division III football with the Ripon College Red Hawks, who compete in the Midwest Conference. The team was 9-1 in 2022.
Romero is a two-way baseball player. As a pitcher, he led NHS this season with 50.2 innings pitched, during which he tallied 68 strikeouts and recorded a 2.62 ERA. Romero also played second base and outfield, batting .337 with six doubles and two triples.
South Mountain Community College is a two-year school that’s part of the Maricopa Community College system. The SMCC Cougars compete in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, and finished second among 14 teams this year with a 27-11 conference record. They were 43-15 overall.
Romero will be joined at SMCC by fellow NHS senior Gerardo Paco, who signed a scholarship offer letter with the Cougars during a ceremony last fall.