Nogales’ Legleu boosts PCC at Aztec Winter Classic
Nogales High School alum Samuel “Sammy” Legleu played a key role off the bench as the Pima Community College men’s basketball team went 3-0 during the recent Aztec Winter Classic in Tucson.
Legleu, a 2018 NHS grad, had 12 points, five assists and four rebounds last Saturday as the PCC Aztecs handed North Idaho College its first loss of the season in the opening round of the invitational.
Then on Sunday, Legleu helped fuel a second-half run as the Aztecs defeated Portland Community College 97-79 for their fifth straight win.
PCC was clinging to a 69-68 lead with under nine minutes left in that game until freshman Jake Lieppert drained a three-pointer and Legleu followed with baskets on back-to-back jumpers to start the Aztecs on a 21-2 run that sealed the victory.
Legleu finished with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting.
PCC wrapped up the tournament with a 97-94 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College on Monday.
Legleu is joined on the Aztecs’ roster this season by fellow Nogalian German “Herbie” Arana, a former standout at Rio Rico High School, who scored six points off the bench in the win over North Idaho College.
-From PCC Athletics news releases
NHS freshman makes all-tournament team
Daniela Ochoa, a freshman basketball player at Nogales High School, was named to the all-tournament team at the Flowing Wells Shootout held Dec. 27-28 in Tucson.
According to summaries posted by AllSportsTucson.com, Ochoa led the Apaches with 21 points in a two-point loss to Palo Verde, and with 16 points in an overtime defeat by Amphitheater.
Jessica Villarino, another NHS freshman, scored 14 against Palo Verde and 11 against Amphi.
The Apaches went 1-3 in the tournament, with tight scores in all four games. They opened with a 64-58 loss to Empire, then bounced back to beat Desert Christian 32-23. Those games were followed by the 42-40 loss to Palo Verde and 56-51 OT loss to Amphi.
-From AllSportsTucson.com and AZPreps365.com reports