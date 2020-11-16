Lobos soccer players earn state, regional honors
Three members of the Patagonia Union High School soccer team were named honorable mention all-2A Conference performers by the Arizona Interscholastic Association.
In addition to the statewide honor, Lalo Aguilar, a forward, and midfielders Julian Vasquez and Kurt Whitcoe were also named first-team members of the all-2A South Region team. A fourth PUHS player, goalkeeper Alex Santos, was picked for the all-region second team.
The PUHS Lobos went 2-3-1 during the fall season before their last four games were cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.
Two NHS volleyball standouts recognized
Annisabelle Galindo of Nogales High School was selected to the All-5A Conference Southern Region second team for her performance during the fall volleyball season.
Galindo, a setter, was joined in the all-region recognitions by teammate Sabina Romero, a hitter/middle blocker, who received an honorable mention.
The NHS Apaches volleyball team went 3-10 this season, closing out the 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win on Nov. 5 at Sunnyside.
Nogales High grad named to all-region baseball team
Recent Nogales High School graduate Matthew Bachelier has been selected to the 2020 National High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Region 7 Team, which includes players from Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah.
Bachelier, a right-handed pitcher, went 2-0 with a 3.39 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 10.1 innings during the abbreviated 2020 high school baseball season. The Apaches were 6-1 and aiming for their fourth consecutive appearance in a state championship game when the coronavirus put an end to their season in March.
During his junior season in 2019, Bachelier went 5-1 with a 1.19 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.
After graduating from NHS in May, Bachelier has been attending Yavapai College in Prescott with plans to transfer to New Mexico State University.