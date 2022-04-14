The Nogales High School Apaches baseball team took over the No. 1 spot in the statewide 5A Conference rankings this week, thanks to their 13-0 regular season record and strong opponent rating.
NHS had been ranked No. 2 for several weeks behind the Sunrise Mountain Mustangs of Peoria. But the Mustangs fell 6-3 to the Centennial Coyotes on Tuesday for their first loss of the season, and dropped to No. 3 in Wednesday’s rankings. (They lost again Wednesday afternoon, 5-4 to Canyon View, and fell to No. 6 in Thursday’s rankings.)
Higley High School of Gilbert is the new No. 2 team in 5A. And while their 15-0 mark as of Thursday gave them two more wins than Nogales, Higley had a weaker average opponent rating than the Apaches.
NHS traveled to Las Vegas this week to participate in a tournament, where they won three and lost two games against Nevada teams. However, those games do not count in the Arizona Interscholastic Association rankings.
Nogales is set to host Casa Grande starting at noon Friday at War Memorial Stadium. Their next home game after that is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 21, against Sunnyside.
Apaches tennis teams in D-II Top 10
Both Nogales High School tennis teams are ranked in the Top 10 in Division II as their regular seasons wind down.
As of Thursday, the boys team was ranked No. 6 with a 9-1 record and the girls were at No. 8 with a mark of 9-2.
Tennis teams must win their section or finish in the top 16 to qualify for the state tournament. They’ll need to finish ranked in the top eight to host a first-round match.
Both NHS teams are set to host Millenium starting at 10:30 a.m. on Monday 18. They’ll wrap up regular-season play on Tuesday against Amphitheater: the girls at home starting at 3:30 p.m. and the boys at Amphi in Tucson.
RRHS softball, baseball teams make final push for postseason
The softball and baseball teams at Rio Rico High School are gunning for Top 24 rankings as they seek to qualify for postseason play in the state 4A Conference.
The Hawk softball team was at No. 23 on Thursday, a day after defeating Douglas to raise their regular season mark to 7-8.
The RRHS baseball team was ranked No. 28 in the 4A Conference as of Thursday with a 5-10 record.
Both Hawks squads were scheduled to host Amphitheater on Thursday afternoon, after the NI’s press deadline. They’ll finish their regular seasons on April 21 and 22 at Walden Grove and Douglas, respectively.