NHS grad shines for Pima College
Nogales High School graduate Alex Corrales finished second for the Pima Community College men’s cross country teams at the Dave Murray Invitational on Sept. 13 in Tucson.
Corrales, a member of the Class of 2019 at NHS and a current freshman at PCC, finished 36th overall in the race with a time of 29:10.12.
The PCC Aztecs are set to compete in the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday, Sept. 28 at Mesa Community College.
Nogales to host West Regional in 2020
The 2019 Little League Intermediate 50/70 West Regional Tournament will return to Nogales in 2020, City Councilman Jorge Maldonado said.
Speaking during the city council meeting on Sept. 10, Maldonado, who also serves as the tournament coordinator for the Nogales National Little League, said he received confirmation the previous Friday that Nogales had been selected to host the youth baseball regional next summer.
Held at Fleischer Park every July since 2014, the nine-day tournament includes state champion teams from around the Western United States, who compete to represent the West at the Little League Intermediate 50/70 World Series.
The Intermediate Division is for youth ages 11-13. It uses a field in which the pitching rubber is 50 feet from home plate and the bases are 70 feet apart – dimensions that fall between the sizes of typical Little League and adult fields.