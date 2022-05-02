Two doubles teams and one singles competitor from Nogales High School reached the quarterfinals before bowing out of the Division II state tournament last Friday and Saturday in Mesa.
The NHS girls doubles team of Vanya Gupta and Daniella Del Grande was ranked No. 7 entering the tournament, and they got past an unseeded pair from Arcadia High School in the first round, 6-2, 6-3. In the second round, they knocked off a team from Cactus Shadows, 6-2, 6-2.
That put Gupta and Del Grande in the quarterfinal round, where they lost to the No. 2 seed from Catalina Foothills, 6-1. 6-0.
In singles play, unseeded Dana Paola Camacho of Nogales was matched up with the No. 8 seed from Cactus Shadows in the first round, and fell 6-2, 6-4
Alex Duran, the No. 8-seeded player in the boys singles tournament, won his first match against an unseeded opponent from Shadow Mountain High School. He followed that up with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over an Apache Junction competitor.
That put Duran in the quarterfinals against Jared Perry of Catalina Foothills, the No. 1 seed. Perry won 6-0, 6-0 to advance.
In doubles play, Gustavo Acosta and Jose Rubio, the No. 5-seeded duo, won their opening round match with ALA-Gilbert, 6-2, 6-1. They won again in the second round, 6-1, 6-2 over a pair from Mingus Union High School.
Acosta and Rubio couldn’t get past the No. 4 seed from McClintock in the semifinals, however, falling 7-5, 6-1.
Another doubles team from Nogales, Diego Acosta and Ivan Rubio, also competed in Mesa, but fell 6-1, 6-1 in the first round to the No. 2 seed from Ironwood Ridge.
The Nogales boys and girls are still competing in the team state tournaments after winning their first-round matches last week. The girls will take on Notre Dame Prep on Tuesday in Scottsdale and the boys are set to play McClintock at 3 p.m. Wednesday at NHS.
Hawks come up two runs short in softball play-in game
The Rio Rico Hawks softball team qualified for the postseason, but fell to Pueblo 7-5 in the play-in round of the 4A Conference state tournament last Wednesday in Tucson.
Pueblo led 2-0 after one inning, 4-1 after three, 6-1 after four and 7-2 after five. The Hawks scored two in the sixth and one in the seventh to cut the lead to two, but ultimately ran out of at-bats.
Rio Rico’s Aracely Jacobo was 2-for-4 with a home run, double and two RBIs. Kazandra Navarro was also 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Kiana Garcilazo hit a double and drew two walks, and Samantha Alcantar, Annika Padilla, Sherlyn Ruiz, Ambar Vazquez all had hits.
Garcilazo and Navarro split the game on the mound for Rio Rico.
The Hawks reached the play-in round by finishing the regular season with a record of 10-8 and the No. 21 ranking in the conference. They were second in the Gila Region with a mark of 6-2 in regional play.