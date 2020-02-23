Hawks girls fall to Flagstaff
The Rio Rico High School Hawks saw their girls basketball season come to an end in the 4A Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, when they fell to the No. 5-seeded Flagstaff Eagles.
The game, played at Flagstaff High School, was a low-scoring affair at the start, with the hosts leading 7-6 after one quarter and 21-12 at halftime.
Rio Rico got as close as 32-25 with 2:15 left in the third quarter, but Flagstaff finished the period with a 7-2 run and held on for the win.
Playing in her final game for the Hawks, senior Luisayde Chavez scored 24 points. Fellow senior Nicolette Pesqueira added six points.
The No. 13-seeded Hawks reached the quarterfinals with a 57-50 upset of No. 4 Greenway in the first official round of the tournament. They beat Palo Verde 58-51 in the play-in round after going 14-4 in the regular season.
Nogales boys knocked out by Ironwood
The No. 10-seeded Nogales Apaches kept up with the No. 2 Ironwood Eagles for much of last Friday's 5A Conference boys basketball quarterfinal game in Glendale. But the Eagles broke away late to win 86-62.
Ironwood led 24-23 after the first quarter and 36-33 at the half, before Nogales went up 47-45 with less than three minutes left in the third quarter, according to a game story in the Daily Independent.
The Eagles took over from there and ran off with the victory.
Steven Legleu led the Apaches with 20 points, Edgardo Zubiate had 15 and Julian Grijalva added 13.
Nogales went 11-7 in the regular season to reach the playoffs. They beat Williams Field 65-58 in the state tournament play-in round, then upset No. 7 Cienega 72-69 to advance to the quarterfinals.